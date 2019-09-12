We live in an exciting and ever-changing world, and the news media business is not immune to change. New approaches can be much better, but sometimes hard to get used to.
Over the past decade, and particularly in the past year, the Post Register has enjoyed rapid growth in our digital news consumption while also noting a slow decline, particularly on Saturdays, of our print edition. Effective Oct. 5, the Post Register will cease Saturday print edition home delivery.
Eliminating Saturdays was not an easy decision and one we carefully debated for some time. It is a fine balance — meeting subscribers’ and readers’ needs — while also providing products our advertisers need and want. Advertising dollars pay the lion’s share of costs associated with bringing you the news you expect and enjoy. Saturday has become a less desirable day for advertisers. People are busy with family time, enjoying Idaho’s great outdoors and tackling necessary home projects.
Couple that with explosive growth on the digital news side of our operation, the decision about Saturday home delivery becomes a bit clearer. In August 2019, we saw online user growth increase 111 percent from a year prior. And this growth is showing no signs of slowing.
While we may no longer print a Saturday paper, it does not mean we will cover less news. Our team of dedicated reporters and editors will report and post news as it happens on PostRegister.com. Those important stories also will make it into our Sunday print edition. For those who follow prep sports — we are beefing up our online coverage on Friday nights to provide the latest scores and game insights. We also will start sending these prep stories via email to you, if you sign up. And for the puzzle, advice column and comic readers, Saturday’s puzzles and strips will be included in the Friday paper, so you won’t miss out on anything.
With one less day of delivery, we will automatically extend current subscribers’ expiration dates to account for the loss of delivery on Saturday.
It's worth noting that in the Post Register's long history — we're one of eastern Idaho's longest standing businesses — Saturday delivery was a somewhat recent addition. There hadn't been a Saturday edition for our first 117 years.
Change is never easy, especially in a business rooted deep in traditions and the communities in which we live and have served for more than 100 years. But these essential changes allow us to continue, and take advantage of new methods, to provide you with the news and content you entrust us to provide.
If you have questions or feedback, please reach out. My email address is tquast@postregister.com or you can reach me by phone at 208-542-6745.