I am excited to share with you some changes coming to the Post Register in the next few weeks. As we continue to listen to our subscribers and advertisers, we are changing up our weekend publication schedule.
Starting Saturday, Jan. 14, our Sunday publication will move to a Weekend Edition that will be distributed on Saturday, instead of Sunday. Not to worry, all the same sections and products we give you on Sunday will be included in the Weekend Edition, just delivered a day earlier.
There are several reasons we are making this change. First, most events and community activities in our area are held on Saturdays. The Weekend Edition gives us and our advertisers an additional opportunity to let you know what is going on for both Saturday and Sunday. This will help you better plan your weekend activities.
Another reason is to continue to improve our high school sports coverage. With games happening most Friday nights, the Weekend Edition will provide you with more timely coverage. For you collegiate fans, not to worry, Saturday game coverage will be available on PostRegister.com throughout the day.
For those of you who receive the Post Register by mail, mostly in the rural areas outside of Bonneville County, you will receive the Weekend Edition on Saturday instead of the Sunday paper on Monday because the postal service does not deliver on Sundays.
And for those of you who read the Post Register’s electronic edition (a replica of the print edition online), you are going to see a major improvement to the e-edition later this quarter. We will begin to include our local preprinted advertisements from our grocery stores and local businesses. On our non-publishing days, we will be adding a nationally focused e-edition to give you a news product seven days a week. The new e-edition should be ready by the end of the first quarter. I’ll share more as we get closer to our launch.
I believe the Weekend Edition is going to be a major step forward in our ongoing commitment to better serve you, our readers as well as our advertisers. We are always open to your feedback. I can be reached via email at tquast@postregister.com.
Travis Quast is the regional president and publisher for Adams Publishing Group — East Idaho and Utah.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.