I am excited to share with you some changes coming to the Post Register in the next few weeks. As we continue to listen to our subscribers and advertisers, we are changing up our weekend publication schedule.

Travis Quast

Starting Saturday, Jan. 14, our Sunday publication will move to a Weekend Edition that will be distributed on Saturday, instead of Sunday. Not to worry, all the same sections and products we give you on Sunday will be included in the Weekend Edition, just delivered a day earlier.


Travis Quast is the regional president and publisher for Adams Publishing Group — East Idaho and Utah.

