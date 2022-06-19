As everyone knows, inflation is making a significant impact across the country. It affects every business, including this one, as we try to cover costs, keep staffing in place and source needed materials.
We feel that particularly in times like these, people need to be informed about what is happening in our community, and no one can provide a more well-rounded picture of that than your local newspaper.
That said, costs are going up on paper, ink and everything else, but our immediate concern has been with the delivery of our product in the face of the extreme increase in gasoline prices. We were already facing challenges in finding enough carriers to the get the job done during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this latest burden affects those carriers acutely. We have been supplementing them with a surcharge to help cover their extra costs, but going forward, we are going to have to pass part of that along to subscribers whose newspapers are delivered by carrier.
Therefore, the Post Register will assess a $1 gas surcharge starting in June to all home-delivery subscribers. This will not be invoiced separately. In fact, it will simply push your subscription expiration date up to accommodate the charge.
Please call customer service at 208-522-1800 (and enter 0) with questions. If you truly do not want to help offset the carriers’ costs of delivering the newspaper, we will exclude you.
We do appreciate your support as a subscribing reader of our news products, and we understand that inflation affects each of you as individuals, just as it affects us. Our hope is to get through this period with as little pain to everyone as possible while still bringing you the information you need. Please remember that the value found in the Post Register via coupons and advertisements often helps offset the price of your subscription.
Travis Quast is Adams Publishing Group’s regional president and publisher for eastern Idaho and Utah.