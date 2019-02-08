The National Park Service is extending its comment period on a proposed mountain goat management plan in the Teton Range because its website was taken offline during the recent government shutdown.
The website was restored this week and public comments will be taken through Feb. 15.
The park service proposal is to remove nonnative mountain goats from Grand Teton National Park and John D. Rockefeller Jr. Memorial Parkway. Removing the goats is expected to aid in the conservation of native bighorn sheep and protect other park resources.
“Currently the nonnative mountain goat population within the park is estimated at approximately 100 animals,” a park news release said. “Resident mountain goats within the park are likely from a population that was introduced outside the park southwest of the Teton Range in the late 1960s and early 1970s. First observed in the Teton Range in 1979, they have now established a breeding population that is growing rapidly.”
The park wants to act now before the mountain goat population gets to a size where it can’t be completely removed, the release said.
The removal plan involves capture and relocation or killing over the next few years.
To read more about the plan and comment, go to parkplanning.nps.gov/mountaingoat.