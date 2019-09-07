The Idaho Department of Fish and Game commission is seeking public input on proposed new rules mostly concerning hunting.
Deadline for comment on the rules is Sept. 25.
According to Fish and Game, rules up for comment include:
n Limit nonresident participation on general season big game hunts without reducing resident opportunity.
n Reduce tag buyer congestion for highly competitive general season capped tags.
n Ban the import of live mule deer, white-tailed deer, moose and wild-origin elk.
n Change minimum age to hunt turkey with a Hunting Passport and Designation of Locations Requiring Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Upland Game Permits.
The complete rules are published in the Sept. 4 “Idaho Administrative Bulletin” which can be found online at https://adminrules.idaho.gov/bulletin/2019/09.pdf.
Comments can be emailed to Paul Kline, Fish and Game deputy director, at rules@idfg.idaho.gov; or faxed: (208) 334-4885.
The proposed rules must be approved by the 2020 Idaho Legislature to become effective.