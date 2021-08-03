Idaho Fish and Game wants your vote.
The agency plans to make some changes to fishing rules and seasons and is seeking angler input.
The proposed changes to the fishing regulations booklet for the next three years (2022-2024) often simplify rules, protect native species or change up the types of equipment or methods used. Comments will be taken until 11 p.m. Aug. 29.
“Angler surveys like this are one of many steps we take when considering changes to fishing rules. It’s one way we can help ensure our fisheries program is providing what anglers want,” said Lance Hebdon, Fish and Game’s Fisheries Bureau Chief.
The survey/comment forms can be found online at idfg.idaho.gov/comment.
The proposals are organized by each region, similar to the fishing regulations booklet. Anglers can review the proposals and answer the brief survey questions to show which options they prefer. In addition, some anglers may be randomly selected to receive a survey invitation by email about certain topics.
For example, under the Upper Snake Region there is a proposal to extend the fishing season at Henrys Lake. Anglers are given two options or the choice of not liking either option and describing their own option.
There are also proposed rule changes for Stanley Lake, the Lemhi River, Pahsimeroi River, Bear Lake, Weston Reservoir, Portneuf River, Blackfoot Reservoir and several other eastern Idaho fisheries.
“The Fish and Game Commission will consider all input on these proposed changes when they meet in November to set general fishing seasons and limits starting in 2022,” Fish and Game said in a news release.