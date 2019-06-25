The Bridger-Teton National Forest is extending the sale of commercial mushroom harvest permits within last year’s Roosevelt Fire burn area.
The permits will be sold until Aug. 1, well beyond the original window of July 3. Because of cooler weather, mushroom gathering is expected to be good later into the summer.
“The Forest would like to remind folks that in order to reduce resource impacts and support all forest users, commercial mushroom harvest areas have been designated within the Roosevelt Fire boundary, while personal mushroom collection is available forest-wide,” according to a Bridger-Teton National Forest news release.
Personal-use mushroom gatherers are allowed up to 3 gallons of morel mushrooms without a permit, free of charge. The mushrooms are not to be sold or bartered to another party.
Forest officials caution people entering the burn areas to be wary of “stump holes, snags and loose soil or rocks” that can be extra hazardous.
Commercial permits can be purchased at the Big Piney, Pinedale and Jackson Ranger Districts of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. A 14-day commercial permit costs $300 dollars. Commercial pickers must have a permit in their possession when gathering and transporting morels.
For complete rules, contact one of the above ranger districts.
Mushroom harvest information is available here.