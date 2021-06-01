The Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee recently approved funding for 26 diverse projects including summer jobs, trail maintenance, invasive species work and others.
The projects on the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Butte, Custer and Lemhi counties will cost $988,400, according to a National Forest news release.
“It is great to have the Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee up and running again,” said Louise Bruce, chair of the committee, “Butte, Custer, and Lemhi Counties and the Salmon-Challis National Forest really benefit from the funding. This round of proposals was diverse and came from a number of community-based groups from all counties. The (committee) was pleased to see the interest and support for our National Forest.”
Projects also include historical site improvements, fuels treatments, and road improvement and maintenance.
The projects are required to improve federal lands in areas such as roads, trails, infrastructure, forest health, wildlife habitat, and weed control.
“At least 50 percent of all project funds are dedicated to restoring streams and watersheds; or road maintenance, decommissioning or removal,” the Forest Service said. “Projects may be on private land but must show a direct benefit to National Forest System lands.”
The Resource Advisory Committees were established in 2000.
“After five years, I am pleased that we were able to reconvene the Central Idaho RAC and distribute this important funding,” said Charles Mark, forest supervisor. “There was a wide range of projects that will benefit National Forest System Lands in Butte, Custer, and Lemhi Counties for many years to come.”
For more information on the program in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, contact committee coordinator, Amy Baumer at 208-756-5145.