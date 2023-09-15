James Cefalo, Idaho Department of Water Resources Eastern Regional manager, leads the discussion during the first meeting of the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer Ground Water Management Area Advisory Committee on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Pocatello.
Bill Schaefer / for the Post Register
Members of the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer Ground Water Management Area Advisory Committee hold their first meeting inside the Pocatello City Council Chambers on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
POCATELLO — In the face of the continuing decline in the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer has the 2015 Settlement Agreement proven to be a failure in its effort to restore the aquifer while avoiding curtailment of junior water rights users?
That’s the question facing a diverse group of 13 Idaho water users. Can they draft a management plan that will help restore the aquifer without harming senior or junior water rights holders?
Former Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman tasked James Cefalo with organizing the advisory committee following Gov. Brad Little’s Water Summit on Aug. 7.
The inaugural meeting of the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer Ground Water Management Area Advisory Committee was Wednesday afternoon inside the Pocatello City Council Chambers.
A Ground Water Management Area designates all or part of a groundwater basing that may be approaching conditions of a Critical Ground Water Area. Under a Ground Water Management Area applications for new water appropriations may be approved only after it has been determined that sufficient water supply is available and other prior water rights will not be injured.
In November 2016, Spackman had designated the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer as a Ground Water Management Area.
Prior to Wednesday's meeting, Cefalo, the Department of Water Resources' Eastern Regional manager, described his role as a host and moderator.
“I’m leading the committee, but my hope is that the committee members will carry most of the discussion, I’m just here as a moderator,” he said.
“This committee is made up of water users and groups who rely on water from the entire ESPA area,” Cefalo said. “The committee members are made up of canal managers, groundwater district board members, water users cities, spring water users and the primary task of the committee will be to develop a draft management plan for the entire ESPA groundwater management area.”
The committee includes representatives from the municipalities of Jerome and Pocatello as well as Idaho Power and numerous groundwater districts and canal companies.
Cefalo was noncommittal as to the length of time it will take to draft a management plan. He said that Wednesday's meeting was to discuss topics for consideration and to try to set an agenda and a schedule for future meetings.
“We will meet as long as it takes and that could be months, it could even extend beyond that even past a year,” he said. “There are a lot of difficult subjects that we are going to need to tackle and it may take multiple meetings on just an individual topic for us to reach a consensus to then start drafting language for a plan.”
Among those attending the meeting was Jeff Raybould, of St. Anthony, chairman of the Idaho Water Resource Board.
Raybould said that he expected to hear very diverse opinions from each of the committee members on what they want in a groundwater management plan.
Raybould isn’t ready to tear up the 2015 Settlement Agreement between the Surface Water Coalition and the Idaho Ground Water Association. He’s hoping that the committee will find a means to bridge the differences between the Surface Water Coalition and the Ground Water Association.
“If everything comes together just right in a groundwater management plan there may not be a need for a new settlement agreement,” he said. “The people who made the call, SWC, may be willing to allow this groundwater management plan to recover the aquifer and do what they intended to have happen through the settlement agreement.”
This committee represents a new start at fine-tuning the present agreement according to Raybould.
“This agreement didn’t work out for a lot of reasons," he said. “It wasn’t well enough defined and put into the four corners of the agreement what everybody was going to do and how they were going to do it. There were a lot of assumptions made by all the parties about what was going to happen that you can’t necessarily pull out of the agreement.”
The next meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 23 in the Pocatello City Council Chambers. It is open to the public and there will be a live video transmission on Zoom. For information and a link to the transmission visit the Idaho Department of Water Resources website.
