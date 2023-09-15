POCATELLO — In the face of the continuing decline in the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer has the 2015 Settlement Agreement proven to be a failure in its effort to restore the aquifer while avoiding curtailment of junior water rights users?

That’s the question facing a diverse group of 13 Idaho water users. Can they draft a management plan that will help restore the aquifer without harming senior or junior water rights holders?


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.