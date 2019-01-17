The city of Idaho Falls announced the Community Food Basket- Idaho Falls will host two events providing food to government workers affected by the federal government shutdown.
Federal Employee Shutdown Support Days will be held at the food basket's warehouse at 1895 N. Boulevard on Saturday and again on Jan. 26. Federal employees who are not being paid during the shutdown can present their government ID at the warehouse and receive free food and support for themselves and their families.
"We were expecting to see the effect of government workers not receiving money during the shutdown, so (we) wanted to do something special for them," Community Food Basket Executive Director David Manson said.
Jan. 11 was the first day that most of the furloughed government workers, including Transportation Security Administration agents, national park rangers and some food inspectors, missed a paycheck because of the partial shutdown.
Mayor Rebecca Casper helped spearhead the creation of the event, city spokesman Bud Cranor said, but the city's official involvement in the project is spreading awareness of the two upcoming events.
"The mayor has reached out to various entities across the valley to distribute a flyer to share with their employees and anyone they know who is being affected," Cranor said.
Entities expected to receive the flyer from the city include Idaho National Laboratory and the Idaho Falls Regional Airport.
The Community Food Basket also is encouraging people to provide more food donations for the shutdown support days and a potential rise in the number of food stamp recipients, who also are being affected by the shutdown. The warehouse will be open for the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 26.