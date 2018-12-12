Community Food Basket asks for cash donations this holiday season
The Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls is on pace to serve 12,300 families this year.
While always appreciative of the community's generous donations of foodstuffs, the nonprofit's leaders say the organization needs cash donations to buy essential items that don't often come in food drives.
The Community Food Basket provides emergency groceries to food insecure families, about 99 percent of which are from Bonneville, Madison, Jefferson, Fremont and Bingham counties.
The organization relies on food and cash donations to provide these groceries, but this year, it is especially in need of cash donations, Executive Director Dave Manson said.
"Thinking about year-end giving and taxes and so forth at this time of year, the message that I’d love folks to hear is that the dollar, the donations of cash, are the most needed and the most helpful," Manson said.
Manson, 52, who is in his second year as director of the Community Food Basket but has a decadeslong career working with nonprofits, is one of just three full-time employees at the organization. Those employees oversee operations at a warehouse, distribution center and the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen on South Boulevard.
In a chilly 16,000-square-foot warehouse on North Boulevard, the nonprofit stores pallets of food, donated by other charitable organizations or collected through food drives.
Once sorted, the food is transported to the Community Food Basket's distribution center at 245 N. Placer Ave., where it is donated to food insecure families five days per week, Monday through Friday.
Volunteers, who are managed by a five-person working staff (three full-time and two part-time), run operations at the distribution center, which moves about 3,000 pounds of food per day. There they hand out food bags, direct traffic and collect information about the families being served. That information includes family size, number of children, ages of children, monthly income, whether the family is using food stamps, whether there are any military veterans in the family, etc. A synopsis of that information is shared with Food Basket donors, Manson said.
Families are given three bags of food when they visit the Food Basket. The contents of the bags are mostly consistent week-to-week but can vary depending on donations.
This month, one bag has shelf-stable items, including canned fruit and vegetables, cereal or oatmeal and dried pasta. Another bag has pasta sauce, canned chili, boxes of macaroni and cheese, cans of tomatoes and dehydrated milk. The third bag has canned soup beans, peanut butter, rice and canned pasta.
Families also are given meat — about a half-pound portion per family member — which can be chicken, sausage, hamburger, tuna or something else, depending on what the Food Basket can salvage from grocery stores or purchase that month.
"(Families) usually get between 55 to 70 pounds of food when they walk out of our door," Manson said. "That’s enough for a family to last them four days of emergency food."
The menus are meant to be healthy and sustainable.
"Years ago, we worked with a nutritionist and we tried to do a basic amount of calories, protein and tried to keep things low in sodium," Manson said. "We tried to keep a healthy diet for a four-day supply of food for a family of four."
Annually, about 200 people volunteer with the Food Basket regularly and 600 people volunteer once or occasionally.
Mitchel Taylor, 24, of Lewisville, volunteered Dec. 11 to help unpack and sort food boxes. It was Taylor's first time at the Food Basket, although he's volunteered elsewhere in the past.
Taylor, a nursing major at Brigham Young University-Idaho, is volunteering to fill a class requirement and, he said, the experience has been eye-opening.
"I know that it’s serving a good purpose," Taylor said. "That there’s a need for food and there’s a lot of people that need a little extra help, so I’m happy to help with that."
Manson said the Food Basket is a volunteer-driven organization and that the small staff could not accomplish the organization's goals on its own.
"They are the lifeblood of everything we do, our volunteers," Manson said.
While volunteers keep the wheels of the warehouse and distribution center turning, donations — whether cash or food — keep the warehouse stocked.
The Community Food Basket receives some donations from the city of Idaho Falls, however most of its funding comes from the community, Manson said.
"Most of our funding is coming from small businesses in the community, corporate sponsors and individual donors," he said.
The Food Basket recently received a $19,000 grant from the Idaho Food Bank Fund, the Idaho Community Foundation and the William J. & Shirley A. Maeck Family Foundation, which paid for new freezers and coolers for the Soup Kitchen.
"We have commercial-grade freezers and coolers now at the Soup Kitchen and the old ones — talking about not wasting — came here to the warehouse and allowed us to have additional storage space so we’re able to receive and store more fresh produce and fresh meat and so forth," Manson said.
Manson said cash is always to best way to help the Food Basket. While food drives are helpful, the organization can buy food in bulk for discounted rates that can reach more hungry families.
For example, Manson pointed to a pallet of macaroni and cheese that he bought for 3 cents per box.
"Our biggest need is always cash," he said. "People love doing food drives for us and we are always, always grateful for that. But, if somebody raises 700 canned goods or pasta or boxes of cereal — 700 items — that’s going to go like that. If they raise $700 instead, I can get almost $3,500 worth of food from that. We’re able to stretch the dollar a lot further."
For every dollar received, the organization can buy about $5 worth of food.
Cash donations, rather than food donations, allow the Food Basket to offer more varied items or can buy essential items that often aren't donated during food drives, such as fruit and vegetable juice.
Manson said the Food Basket hasn't been able to offer fruit or vegetable juice, one of the staple items on its menu, in six or eight weeks. With cash, the organization could buy fruit and vegetable juice in bulk.
"(Cash) gives us the flexibility of adjusting to whatever the need is at the time, Manson said.
To donate to the Community Food Basket, call Manson at 208-709-3773 or visit http://www.communityfoodbasketidahofalls.org/.
The Community Food Basket's distribution hours are Monday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
