Unlike previous years, the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls will not be taking food donations during the Fourth of July parade.
In past parades, the Food Basket had volunteers walk in front of floats with baskets for community members to donate food. However, the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Chamber of Commerce agreed that safety concerns and logistical issues will prohibit these food donations.
The Idaho Falls Police Department and Chamber of Commerce raised concerns about the volunteers running back and forth from floats and food cans being used as projectiles, among other dangers. The rising cost of insurance this year forced the Chamber of Commerce to reevaluate liabilities, according to the Food Basket’s Executive Director Ariel Jackson.
“We usually take food donations at the parade in a very controlled manner. We have adults walking back and forth from the floats to collect the donations we need during the summer. But this year, we aren’t able to do that,” Jackson said.
Summer is one of the most vital times for the Food Basket to receive community support and donations.
“People don’t realize that kids are at home during the summer. Family food budgets can double or triple when kids are not at school,” Jackson said.
Jackson went on to say that, although there are food services for children out of school, many have no way to be able to get to them.
“It’s already hard for kids to get the food they need, and now the price of gas is contributing to the problem,” Jackson said.
Jackson said that gas prices, combined with the inflation seen at grocery stores, have caused the number of families the Food Basket serves to double within the last four months.
“We used to serve about 40 families every hour, but now that number is 80 families,” Jackson said. “We usually use the food carried over from holiday donations to get us through the summer months, but our supplies are depleting faster than ever.”
The Food Basket receives most of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. However, this food doesn’t last for the entire year.
“A lot of people forget about donating during the summer. We’re not just taking donations around Christmas. We are open and operate year-round. You can donate food anytime,” Jackson said.
Even though the Food Basket cannot take food donations at the Idaho Falls Fourth of July Parade this year, they are still taking monetary donations. During the parade, volunteers will be stationed every two blocks to collect any money given to the Food Basket as well as handing out flyers with its Venmo code.
Monetary donations are equally as valuable as food donations. According to a recent Food Basket press release, every dollar donated can be used to buy $4.80 worth of food.
Jackson said that even if somebody cannot donate at the parade, the Food Basket would appreciate any donation at a later date. The Food Basket’s most needed items include any tomato products, cold cereal and canned tuna.
For more information about where to donate food or money, how to volunteer, or to find help with food stability, visit the Food basket’s website: https://www.communityfoodbasketidahofalls.org/.