The Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls saw a spike in both demand for meals and food donations over the course of 2020.
The nonprofit food bank recently released its annual report, outlining how many people in the community visited to receive a food donation last year. The Community Food Basket provided meals to 74,310 individuals over the course of last year, nearly a 50% increase from the roughly 50,000 people who received food in 2019.
Among a few specific groups, the increase in visits last year was even more dramatic. The number of veterans helped by the Food Basket rose from 409 to 981, while the number of seniors nearly doubled.
Executive Director Ariel Jackson said the majority of visits to the Food Basket were a direct result of a temporary crisis or setback, which were made more frequent by the coronavirus pandemic. Of the 17,516 families that received food in 2020, only about 10% made three or more visits.
"It's when your car breaks down and you need to use your food budget for a repair. Or maybe they were furloughed and came here just for a bit, until their unemployment came through or they made other arrangements," Jackson said.
Part of the increase also may have come from a change to how the Food Basket reached out to the community. Between May and October, volunteers would set up in the parking lots of Hillcrest High School or the former Sears store at the Grand Teton Mall and hand out food boxes. Jackson said having a pickup location on the east side of Idaho Falls let the food bank work with additional groups of people.
Keeping up with the increased demand meant getting even more food donations from the Idaho Falls community. Food distributions more than doubled since 2019, going from 2.1 million pounds of meal to nearly 4.7 million pounds.
"Every time we had a need for more donations, the community always swooped in and saved us," Jackson said.
Staffing has been the biggest hurdle for the food bank over the course of the year. Roughly 90% of the Food Basket volunteers at the beginning of 2020 fell in high-risk categories for the virus, so many reduced their hours or stopped helping completely. The Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen, a partner food provider that Jackson also manages, temporarily closed in early November due to the lack of volunteers.
The community demand has begun to taper off over the first two months of 2021. Near-record donations provided by Skyline and Idaho Falls high schools through the Souper Bowl fundraiser in February will help provide meals to families for the time being.