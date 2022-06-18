Community Food Basket Idaho Falls (CFBIF) paid off its forever home and had a mortgage burning party Thursday, June 16, to celebrate ownership of its warehouse.
The party was open to anyone who donated to the community food basket, anywhere from $1 to $50,000 according to CFBIF Executive Director, Ariel Jackson. The party was in honor of its contributors and had live music provided by the band Almost Famous, along with food, ice cream, tours, and some raffle items to raise funds for continued help in the community.
Community Food Basket has been an integral and constant part of Idaho Falls since its creation in 1980, providing nearly 42 years of service. The organization has served over 1,738,105 meals in the Idaho Falls area and that number grows every month, according to its website.
The party was thrown at the company's emergency food warehouse at 1895 N. Boulevard, the location they use to store all the food that gets distributed to those in need.
Between the partying and before the burning of the mortgage paperwork, speakers at the event included Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper, Melaleuca's newest CEO Jerry Felton, and Jackson.
The 30-year mortgage was paid off over 25 years early with the help of the community and several large donors.
"A group of women called The Four Amigas offered us a $100,000 matching challenge," Jackson said. "So through the community, we fundraised for about a year and got to around $50,000 when Melaleuca came in, matched our $50,000 and finished paying it off."
"Owning this location has meant so much to us," Jackson said. "It means that that we no longer have to use such a large chunk of money to pay our mortgage every month. We get to take the money and put it towards programming. We get to put it towards things that really matter and that will help the community.
"We've started delivering senior food boxes to senior housing complexes as well as help with baby formula shortages which have both been increasing our numbers, this helps us to absorb the additional needs in the area."
The number of people in need has risen in Idaho Falls, according to the CFBIF, and is not slowing down.
"People are leaving the grocery stores with way less food than they used to for the same amount of money," Jackson said. "We went from serving 12,000 families a year in 2019 to 18,000 families in 2020. Last month we served about 4,500 people in over 1,200 families.
"When COVID hit, our numbers went up by 130%, then the government assistance programs started coming out and our numbers dipped again," Jackson said. "We thought we were stabilizing, then four months ago we started seeing them get higher and higher and higher and now sometimes we are seeing double the amount of families a day than we would normally see."
Having a warehouse without a mortgage is allowing the food bank to do more for the people of Idaho Falls without the constant worry of having to change locations.
"This is why it was so important for us to always have a building. Before we got into the warehouse we are in now we had moved three times in three years to different warehouses. It is just such a huge burden lifted, to know that we aren't going to have to move again."
This has not only meant good news for the food bank but for other institutions as well. It uses its warehouse to store food for other food pantries in town that do not have the space.
"We store all the food for the soup kitchen, we take in all the major food drives and disperse that out to all other food pantries." Jackson said.
She shared her gratitude for those who donated so all of this could happen.
"They all own a little bit of that building and have ensured that we will be around forever," Jackson said. "We are just really grateful. If you donated a dollar or $10,000, you helped us get there. We want everyone to know that regardless of the amount they donated, it took everyone to get us to where we are."
If you or anyone you know need help with food stability or are looking for an opportunity to serve, you can find more information on their website: https://www.communityfoodbasketidahofalls.org