The Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls is changing locations.
The Food Basket had made its home in First Presbyterian Church at 245 N. Placer Ave. for 10 years. The building was a total of 1,300 square feet.
The small space made it difficult for patrons, staff, volunteers and all the food to fit inside. Patrons waiting for food would line the outside of the building during crisp winters and sweaty summers.
The Community Food Basket would try and provide heaters for those waiting in the cold. And food basket officials saidpatrons would often faint during their wait for food in the heat.
The food stock had to be limited, Executive Director Ariel Jackson said. The amount of refrigerators and freezers needed to keep the food fresh couldn't fit inside the Placer location.
However, the Food Basket's new building is almost 13 times larger than First Presbyterian Church.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated a building located at 351 W. 14th St. The church officially donated the 17,000-square-foot building in February. But talks of donation began a year ago.
The Food Basket has spent the past few months remodeling the building to have it patron-ready.
"A truck dock has been added for food deliveries, carpet removed from the new pantry area, delivery doors installed, and CFB (Community Food Basket) food rescue vehicle parking pads have been added," a Food Basket news release said. "This week CFB staff and many volunteers have worked hard to move commercial fridges, freezers, shelving, and food to the new location."
With the thousands of additional square feet, the Food Basket decided to rework its distribution system. Instead of having staff and volunteers gather food and give it to the families, families can enter the building and shop the aisles as if they were in a grocery store.
Jackson said this will drastically cut down on food waste. First, the Food Basket will have ample storage space and appliances to keep food stocked. Also, the appropriate amount of food will more likely be given to the appropriate family size.
Ariel Jackson has worked with the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls for five years.
"Before, a family of one or two would be given the same amount of food as a family of five or six," Jackson said.
She mentioned that the new shopping format is only to benefit the patrons.
"It provides them a sense of dignity. The patrons that come to see us don't want to be here," Jackson said.
The Community Food Basket is serving approximately 300 more people per month than during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, it serves about 1,500 eastern Idaho families a month, totaling more than 6,000 people.
Jackson said the lack of pandemic-era government benefits combined with increased inflation creates the perfect storm.
"Food, rent and utilities have all gone up. The only bill you can change is food. You can buy less food," Jackson said.
In 2017, the Community Food Basket distributed 2,000 food boxes throughout eastern Idaho. In 2022, that number had risen to 16,000.
The Food Bank continues to see exponential growth inneed month to month. February, March and April served the most patrons in those months, respectively, in the food bank's 40-year history.
"Thankfully, we have never had to turn anyone away, but ultimately, everyone wants to see nobody here," Jackson said.
Jackson described the summer as the food basket's "leanest season." The summer rarely sees food drives and large donations. During these three months, children are home from school. Parents might need to provide two more meals than they would during the school year.
"(During the summer), food bills can triple," Jackson said. "Remember, people are hungry all year. People are in crisis all the time."
The new location opens Monday with new food in stock. However, Jackson said the food basket needs volunteers. The 14th St. building requires double the amount of staff to run than the previous location.
"We really, really need volunteers," Jackson said.
To learn more about how to volunteer or donate to the Food Basket, visit feedidahofalls.org.
