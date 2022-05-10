The National Association of Letter Carriers “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive will be held nationwide on Saturday.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the event, which is the United States’ largest one-day food drive.
The letter carriers’ food drive is held annually on the second Saturday in May in 10,000 cities and towns in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam, an association news release said. The food drive was replaced by an online donor drive in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. During the previous two years those wishing to help made online donations to local food pantries, the release said.
Locally, the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls has teamed up with the letter carriers to staple 20,000 “most needed items” flyers to 20,000 postcards to remind residents about the food drive.
“With less than a week to get through 20K flyers and postcards we were not sure we would make the deadline. At 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6, volunteers stapled our last flyer. Thirty minutes before our 1 p.m. deadline,” said Ariel Jackson, the executive director of the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls.
In 2019, more than 30,000 pounds of food was collected and Community Food Basket officials hope to see a similar amount collected this year.
“Summer months can be hard for families,” Jackson said in the release. “Many food budgets double and triple once school is out and kids are relying on breakfast and noontime meals at home. While some agencies and school districts do run summer lunch programs, often children lack the transportation to get to the parks and schools where meals are being offered. Community Food Basket sees a significant increase in the need for emergency food during the warmer months.”
Food collected locally during the national food drive will arrive at the Community Food Basket warehouse on Saturday. Volunteers from the community and local emergency food agencies will offload the food and sort it into categories for distribution to struggling families.
Anyone interested in volunteering to help the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls on Saturday, should call 208-524-0994.
To donate separately to the Community Food Basket, go online to FeedIdahoFalls.org or mail a check payable to the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls to P.O. Box 2236, Idaho Falls, ID 83403.