The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 352 W. 14th St., was officially handed over to the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls on Wednesday.
Dozens of community members were welcomed in to celebrate the transfer of ownership, which followed months of decommissioning and having the building re-keyed.
Pastor Phillip Hagan of the First Presbyterian Church of Idaho Falls opened Wednesday's gathering with a prayer.
"May the hungry, here, find food to sustain them. May the wanderers find shelter from the storm and cool in the blazing heat. May the young find acceptance, guidance. May the victims of violence find safety and rest," Hagan said.
The 17,389-square-foot building was constructed in 1950 with funds and labor provided by the LDS church. It previously was used as a meeting house for local congregations and as a mission office for the Idaho Falls, Idaho Mission.
Church officials announced the building's donation to the nonprofit in November and have since been working to remove all significant religious items and signage, preparing for the space to be turned into a food distribution center.
Jane Kaestner, president of the Regional Council for Christian Ministry, shared a story of humble beginnings, laying out the start of the now 43-year-long presence of the community food basket in Idaho Falls.
Though the food basket has been serving the community since 1980, Kaestner’s recollection starts 10 years later when she began to volunteering in a small room in the basement of St Luke's Episcopal Church in Idaho Falls.
“It was dark, small, and the patrons struggled to make it back up the stairs as they worked their way past the line of people still coming down to receive food,” Kaestner said. “It was not ideal but we were doing what we could to help.”
When notice came, in 2008, that the First Presbyterian Church of Idaho Falls would allow the food basket to rent its old building, volunteers and officials were thrilled with the opportunity, as they had begun to see far more need in the community and were in need of more space.
After 15 years at the old location, and since the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity in the city has continued to rise, creating an even larger need for the mission of the food basket.
“We found ourselves, again, needing a larger facility,” Kaestner said. “But, since we had just finished a capital gains campaign to pay for our warehouse, we felt it was wrong to ask the community for more money. When it was whispered that The Church of Jesus Christs of Latter-day Saints might be repurposing their meeting house, we sent in a proposal and asked that the food basket be considered for the donation. After months of waiting, hoping and praying, we were told that we were indeed going to receive the property …"
In the past year, volunteers have distributed the equivalent of more than 1.7 million meals, serving 1,043 families monthly.
Ariel Jackson, director of the Community Food Basket, expects renovations on the building to be completed by late spring or early summer, which will open the organization up to safer conditions, more space, and an increased ability to serve more of the community.
The old meeting house will also be home to some of the city's other nonprofits, including FISH, Friends and Service Here, who provides school supplies to students in the district and office space for Happyville Farm.
Elder Fernando R. Castro, local Area Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said church officials “are grateful to the Food Basket for its many years of dedicated service helping individuals and families experiencing food insecurity and for the opportunity to re-purpose this building in such a meaningful way.”
The new building will aid in the service of thousands of Idaho Falls families every month, said Kaestner, who described the transition as a turning of a page.
Jackson said the larger building with help the food basket better fulfill it calling.
"People are struggling and it is our job and our mission to help in any way that we can,” Jackson said. “Providing food for these families means that we free up a little space in their chaotic minds to tackle other challenges. When food is covered, they can worry about how they will get their kids to school, how they will get to work. We are helping families leaving domestic abuse situations, families raising their grandchildren who never thought they would be in that situation, people struggling with job loss and inflationary issues, disabled members of the community, homebound senior citizens. We are helping people through crisis.”
