The Community Food Basket - Idaho Falls has announced it is struggling to find volunteers.
Back in March, the Community Food Basket asked 70% of its volunteers to stop coming because they were vulnerable to the coronavirus. Most were either elderly or living with an elderly family member.
As coronavirus cases continued to rise, fewer volunteers felt comfortable continuing their work with the organization. The food bank is now down from its pre-COVID 200 volunteer number to just 30 volunteers.
“We have reached out to organizations and the community to help us fill the empty spots so that we can continue to operate. This has been a struggle. ... We find we are never quite sure if we will have the minimum of 14 volunteers per day to operate the drive-thru model efficiently,” Executive Director Ariel Jackson wrote on Facebook.
At the same time, the number of people the organization is seeing has nearly doubled. Jackson estimated the community Food Basket went from serving 1,200 families per month pre-COVID to almost 2,000 families.
Jackson said this has meant that she and the three other full-time staff members have found themselves with a new, overwhelming workload. According to Jackson, the staff is now working more than 13 hours per day to “source, sort, package, and distribute food to those in need five days a week.”
The coronavirus pandemic has also meant the role of volunteer at the Community Food Basket is more difficult.
“Our volunteers are lifting, running, and moving car to car in the heat in order to provide food. ... Asking patrons to wear a mask while volunteers are present and wait in their vehicles has made distribution very easy for patrons but often a labor-intensive session for our volunteers,” Jackson wrote.
As the Food Basket struggles to do “a lot more with a lot less,” Jackson’s remaining volunteers are “starting to burn out.”
Last week, the Community Food Basket took part in the federal government's Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. The program buys surplus produce, dairy and meat from farmers then gives the items to food banks for distribution. On Aug. 21, two semis of food showed up in the Grand Teton Mall parking lot. The Food Basket needed to distribute the 2,000 pounds to 1,300 families in three hours. Just 25 people showed up to help.
“With more volunteers, we could have moved the lines a little quicker, but we are so grateful for those who did show up to help us! Many refused heat breaks and worked tirelessly the entire 4+ hours we were there! All braving the smoke, heat, and the repeated lifting of 25lb boxes over and over in an effort to make sure everyone got food,” Jackson wrote on Facebook.
Jackson said if the Food Basket and Soup Kitchen does not get more volunteers soon, they will be forced to begin cutting services. Jackson said rather than people who volunteer just one time, they need committed volunteers to continue their programs.
“We’re really struggling for some committed volunteers who will serve one day a week for just a few hours. ... We have an urban farm that needs help, the Food Basket needs help, the Soup Kitchen needs help and our warehouse needs help. So there’s lots of options and opportunities for people,” Jackson told the Post Register.
Those interested in volunteering should call 208-524-0994 to receive a list of opportunities available.