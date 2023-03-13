Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls officials announced Monday that it is hosting a fundraiser to help defray the cost of installing a security system at its new location following a break-in last week.
The break-in occurred Thursday at352 W. 14th St., which the food pantry received as a donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“We are devastated by this event and are doing everything we can to quickly recover and proceed with getting the new facility ready for us to move in," the nonprofit's Executive Director Ariel Jackson said in a news release. "This was a huge setback. The community has been amazing and asking for ways to help out."
Anunknown person(s) threw a tire jack through a kitchen window at the new food distribution facility early Thursday,causing damage to the building and stealing various items including tools, kitchen items, electronics andkeys for all interior doors and electronics. Damages amounted to around $5,000, Jackson said.
Foodbasket officials are receiving local help from Farr's Candy and Ice Cream Owner Kevin Call, a longtime supporter of the nonprofit's mission.
Jackson and Call are inviting the community to an "All-You-Can-Eat Ice Cream Social Fundraiser" to raise funds for a security system and to replace itemsstolen inthe break-in.
Call and several of the company's employees will be donating ice cream and time to serve it at the facility from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.Thursday. Entrance to the event costs $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
There also will be a raffle to help support the effort with raffle tickets priced at $1 per ticket or $5 for six tickets.
“Community Food Basket is an essential community resource for struggling folks," Call said in the release. "Farr’s is happy to do what we can to support this organization and the community we have been a part of for many years.”
