The fundraiser will help the nonprofit fix the damages as well as install a new security system to prevent future break-ins. 

Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls officials announced Monday that it is hosting a fundraiser to help defray the cost of installing a security system at its new location following a break-in last week.

The break-in occurred Thursday at 352 W. 14th St., which the food pantry received as a donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 


