Only about one calendar year has passed since Idaho Falls Community Hospital opened for business. But, Chief Operations Office Casey Jackman says, "it's been a four and a half one year."
"Opening a hospital during a pandemic adds another dimension to a big project, Jackman said.
By adding a third hospital in Idaho Falls last December, Jackman said there was one big goal in mind: Offering an alternative to health care in a physician-focused setting.
"I don't think it's specifically what we offer, but it's how we offer it," Jackman said. "We work incredibly close with our physicians to decide what the right thing (is) to do for the patients of this area. The physicians that we get to work with are the ones that help drive the direction that we're going."
The goal is similar to that of Mountain View Hospital, Community Hospital's neighbor and close partner.
The two hospitals still differ fundamentally.
Mountain View is owned by the physicians who work there, while Community Hospital is owned by the corporation Surgery Partners. Community Hospital is the only one of the two that has an intensive care unit — with 16 ICU beds, 88 total hospital beds and more than 200 nurses and more than 400 physicians, according to spokeswoman Natalie Podgorski.
Moving from Mountain View to Community Hospital, Jackman wanted to bring that physician-focused model.
"A lot of other hospitals don't incorporate the physicians as much as we do, but they're the ones that are providing health care within the facility. I think that's incredibly important," he said.
And he said that has proven instrumental during a pandemic, where trauma care centers began seeing an influx of patients unlike ever before.
The eight-county region under Eastern Idaho Public Health only has three hospitals with ICUs. Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has the bulk of ICU beds, with the ability to staff 29 beds, as of early December. Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg had four staffed ICU beds. Idaho Falls Community Hospital is somewhere in the middle — it told federal health officials in early December that it could staff about eight ICU beds during a time when more than 91% of the region's then-41 staffed ICU beds were occupied.
Just four beds were available that week, according to reporting from the health district.
"I can't imagine trying to take care of as many people as have been infected with the coronavirus," Jackman said. "Without two hospitals here taking care of those patients, that would be an incredibly hard undertaking."
"Luckily we were open before the pandemic."