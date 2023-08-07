Great Basin Incident Management Team 4 members along with community leaders and agency representatives will provide an overview of fire suppression activities and answer questions during a Wednesday community meeting about the Hayden fire.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m., following that evening’s City Council meeting at the Leadore Community Center, 206 S. Railroad St.
The fire, 18 miles west of Leadore, has burned an estimated 24,489 acres and is 83% contained. There are 522 total personnel on 10 crews fighting the blaze using two helicopters, 21 engines and a bulldozer, a Great Basin Incident Management Team news release said.
On Sunday, thunderstorms and rain showers developed over the Lost River Range and the Pioneer Mountains to the west of the fire with several areas of the fire receiving up to 1/5th of an inch of rain. The rain was expected to lower temperatures by up to 4 degrees with highs in the low 70s on Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms also were possible Tuesday along with more cloud cover, the release said.
Crews have started implementing the suppression repair plan on the north and east portions of the fire. In those areas, firefighters are transitioning from active suppression and clean-up. This effort will repair the areas where there have been disturbances of the ground created by either heavy use of vehicles, hand tools, or heavy equipment, the release said. Suppression repair consists of returning disturbed locations such as firelines, staging areas and helipads to their natural state where possible.
