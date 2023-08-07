Hayden fire Ucon

The Ucon (Idaho) Fire Department water tender assists the Tennessee Division of Forestry hand crew in extinguishing hotspots at the Hayden fire.

 Matthew Martin / Hayden fire safety officer.

Great Basin Incident Management Team 4 members along with community leaders and agency representatives will provide an overview of fire suppression activities and answer questions during a Wednesday community meeting about the Hayden fire.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m., following that evening’s City Council meeting at the Leadore Community Center, 206 S. Railroad St.


