September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month, and to mark the month more than 50 people gathered Thursday in Community Park to honor friends, family and other individuals who have lost someone to suicide.

In 2021, 387 individuals died by suicide in Idaho, ranking the Gem State the 12th nationally for suicide mortality rate. In 2022, there were 441 suicides reported.


