September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month, and to mark the month more than 50 people gathered Thursday in Community Park to honor friends, family and other individuals who have lost someone to suicide.
In 2021, 387 individuals died by suicide in Idaho, ranking the Gem State the 12th nationally for suicide mortality rate. In 2022, there were 441 suicides reported.
Members of the local organization Community Suicide Prevention gathered by the memorial grove next to the Angel Hope Bench to start the group’s 18th annual memorial walk.
“We do a lot of community education. Our focus is on teaching suicide awareness and teaching suicide prevention,” said Rick Croft, 56, chairman of community suicide prevention.
The organization hosts classes and events on its website that provide community members with skills and training to help individuals who have expressed suicidal thoughts.
Another member of the organization spoke to the crowd about her personal experience when she lost her son more than 24 years ago. Sherlie Murdock, 66, the organization’s treasurer who previously served as its chairwoman, said that people didn’t talk about mental health in the past the way they do now.
“We’re trying to break down that stigma, bias and misunderstanding,” Murdock said. “We’re telling people it’s Ok to talk about it. In fact, you save lives when you talk about it.”
One of the misunderstandings that Murdock observed is the notion that if you talk about suicide, it places the thought in a person’s head. She said it was not true but might save the person.
When Murdock lost her son, he was 17 years old, and she said that talking about loss and celebrating her son’s life made it bearable and to move on.
“That’s why I’m OK with talking about it and sharing my story. Not only does it make it easier, more bearable for me, but then it helps other people,” Murdock said.
Murdock said that nobody should feel guilty if they have ever had suicidal thoughts nor should family members. Community Suicide Prevention’s goal is to facilitate conversations like these to help one another.
“He’s still 17 in my mind, but you learn how to move on and figure things out,” Murdock said.
District 33 Rep. Marco Erickson also is a board member for the organization and is a member of the Legislature’s Health and Welfare committee. He recommends that everyone get training in this area.
“Everyone can learn how to get a short training and then recognize in their peers or in their friends and learn how to ask we ask the question, ‘are you feeling suicidal?’ ‘Are you feeling like you want to die today?’” Erickson said. “Then know how to walk them to the next step, make the referral.”
Erickson said when he was younger, he had training that helped him handle a situation with a classmate when he was in college.
“Once you’ve had training, it’s easier to manage those kinds of things when they do come up, and everyone could do that base level,”
There was a point when Erickson was on the House floor when he responded to a call from someone contemplating suicide, and he had to rush off the floor, he said.
“It was very vital that I respond, and that person is still here. That person graduated high school, and they’re doing well,” Erickson said.
One of the points that all the speakers asked those who attended to do is to talk to others, ask those difficult questions and reach out to resources.
“We’re a resource for whether you’re a survivor of suicide, whether you yourself have had suicidal thoughts, reach out to Community Suicide Prevention, and we’re here, and we’ll support and we’ll help,” Croft said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.