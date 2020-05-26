Bridge repairs temporarily close Osgood Road I-15 overpassThe Idaho Transportation Department will temporarily close the Osgood Road Interstate 15 overpasses while bridge repair work is underway. Repairs are being completed in order to extend the operational life of the bridge, a department news release said.
The bridge will be under construction from now through July 24.
The Idaho Transportation Department will be doing concrete patch work on the bridge deck along with sealing and other repairs under the bridge.
Traffic control will be set up, including intermittent lane reductions on I-15 along with the temporary bridge closures during construction.
East Idaho Credit Union announces scholarship winnersEast Idaho Credit Union has awarded $9,000 in scholarships to seven area students.
The credit union awarded one $3,000 scholarship and six $1,000 scholarships, a press release said. The selection process including ranking community involvement, after school activities, quality of essay, as well as length of credit union membership and GPA, the release said.
Katelyn Shadley of Idaho Falls was awarded a $3,000 scholarship. Shadley had above a 4.0 GPA and was involved in several clubs and activities. She was the team leader for the Idaho Falls High School cross country team last fall, the release said. She plans to attend the University of Idaho to study chemical engineering.
The rest of the 2020 Scholarship winners will receive $1,000 to use toward tuition and fees. EmmaRae Darland of Arco is planning to attend the University of Idaho to study biotechnology and plant genomics. Montana MacConnell of Arco is planning to attend the University of Idaho as well to study animal and veterinary science. Quincey Kirkpatrick of Salmon is heading to Idaho State University to study pre-pharmacy. Michael Bridger is from Arco and will be attending BYU-Idaho to study civil engineering. Keyan Cummins is from Arco and is planning to attend Utah State University to study biology/chemistry. Jessica Moore is from Salmon and will be attending Oliver Finley Academy in Boise to study cosmetology.