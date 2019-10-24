After a string of teenage suicides in eastern Idaho in the last few weeks, Community Suicide Prevention will host a free public question-and-answer session to help community members figure out how to move on and prevent more deaths.
The Community Q&A will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in building 5 at the College of Eastern Idaho. The answers to the community questions will be provided by two local counselors, Dr. Matt Larsen from the Behavioral Health Center and Bob Stahn from Well Spring Counseling.
Tina Wheatley, executive director of Community Suicide Prevention, said the group wanted to hold the event after hearing about three young people who had taken their own lives within a five-day span during September.
"Parents want to know how to talk about what happened, what they should say or not say to their kids when they talk about suicide," Wheatley said.
Idaho had the fifth-highest suicide rate in the country in 2017 with 23.2 deaths for every 100,000 residents. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported that between 2013 and 2017, 110 children in Idaho died by suicide.
While many of the older age groups had a higher rate of suicide during those years, Larsen said that the deaths of younger people can be the most traumatic for the friends and family after the fact.
"It's the one that terrifies us the most because they had so much time left. They could have had another 70 years of potential life," Larsen said.
Following the Q&A, the counselors will host a free workshop to train community members in the "Question, Persuade, Refer" method of suicide prevention. The session is the most abbreviated of the three training programs offered by Community Suicide Prevention and is meant as the introduction for how to handle those self-destructive signs.
"That training on Saturday is the starting point. Everyone should know at least that much to deal with somebody in that situation," Wheatley said.
If you are in a state of crisis and having suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-784-2433.