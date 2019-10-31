On Wednesday, Becky Leatham gathered a room full of teens from the Community Youth in Action coalition, telling them she had a surprise announcement: The group had received a large grant from the United States Department of Health and Services. The students erupted in cheers as streamers went off and cake was brought out.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant will provide the youth group with $125,000 per year for five years. After the first five years, the coalition will be given the opportunity to renew the grant for an additional five years. A total of up to $1.25 million spread out over 10 years is now possible for Community Youth in Action.
This grant was especially meaningful because it is one of the few grants available that can be used to cover staff, said Leatham, the youth’s executive director. With the money, Community Youth in Action will hire three contract staff members. These newly financed roles will go to Leatham, Marco Erickson as program director, and Christy Manley as activities coordinator.
Leatham estimates that she spends 60–70 hours per week on the group. Up until Wednesday, those hours were completely volunteer-based.
“We did it for free because we love the work,” said Erickson, whose day job is a coordinator for eastern Idaho’s regional alcohol prevention program. “(Leatham) puts more time in than any of us and for free. She’s worked her life to change the lives of kids in this community.”
Other than compensating the former volunteers, the grant money will go into getting training for their new roles.
“We want to make sure that we’re doing evidence-based practices and spending our money wisely," said Leatham.
The money also will be used to cover future background checks, which will allow the group to take on more volunteers. The group also will be able to use grant funds to purchase supplies, from simple things such as toilet paper to larger purchases such as a computer and projector. Marketing tools such as business cards and a website already are in the works.
Community Youth in Action is located at the LIV Teen Center at 535 W. 21st St. in Idaho Falls. On weekdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., teens can get help from tutors, play games, participate in study groups or attend Community Youth in Action skill-building classes.
According to its mission statement, the group “is a coalition which empowers the voices of youth through action and service to foster relationships and build healthy communities throughout Eastern Idaho."
The teens themselves, however, define the group's goal in much simpler terms.
“We wanted a place for kids to be happy and safe,” said Mikayla Liebe, a junior at Skyline High School who helped found the group. “We want kids to feel like they have a place to belong.”
Kathryn Suciu, a senior from Idaho Falls High School agreed. “In DARE they just teach you about drugs,” Suciu said. “But drugs don't feel necessary when you have a place to go where you have people to rely on when you're struggling.”