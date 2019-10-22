Community Youth in Action has a new center where participating teens can gather and a new van to help transport them there as well as to group outings.
Community Youth in Action is a group that empowers youth through "action and service to foster relationships and build healthy communities throughout eastern Idaho," according to a news release.
On Monday, Community Youth in Action received a 15-passenger van as a donation from Idaho State Independent Auto Dealers Association that will be used to transport teens.
Sexton’s Car Collection and Alphagraphics also donated their time and resources by adding bright blue and purple graphics depicting the organization’s logo and information across the van. The vehicle will help ensure all local teens have transportation to Community Youth in Action's events, service projects, and access to its LIV Teen Center. The center’s name stands for “Life is Valuable,” as well as being a tribute to Olivia “Liv” Johnson, a founding member who died in a car accident shortly after helping write the organization's mission statement.
The LIV Teen Center is another recent addition to the organization, made available through a partnership with the Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Community Center and the city of Idaho Falls. During the day, the senior citizens' building is home to senior activities, then it is turned over to the teens in the afternoon.
From 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays, the LIV Teen Center creates a space specifically for teens. Teens can get help from tutors, play games such as pool and ping pong, participate in study groups, or attend Community Youth in Action skill-building classes. The organization also offers social events on weekends.
The van is a welcome addition to the organization's resources.
“None of our teenagers knew anything about it, so when they showed up with (the van) as a surprise, it was pretty exciting,” Becky Leatham, Community Youth in Action executive director, said.
Idaho Falls School District 91 recently approved the organization's request for the district to provide busing to the LIV Teen Center. Due to distance, however, the Bonneville Joint School District 93 does not provide busing to the center.
“The van will make it so that if we have several kids from one school that want to come over, they can call and we can pick up a large group,” Leatham said.
Before the donation of the van, the organization relied on the personal vehicles of volunteers or teens in the program to provide transportation. Members have missed events in the past due to lack of transportation.
“We had an outing last night and, instead of taking three personal vehicles, we were able to take the van," Leatham said.
Outside of the center, Community Youth in Action youth members are active participants in Idaho Falls nonprofit events. Since the organization’s founding in June 2018, its members have participated in 54 service projects.
“Almost every time there is a nonprofit event in town, we are there participating,” Leatham said.
The LIV Teen Center is located at 535 W. 21st St. in Idaho Falls. A listing of Community Youth in Action's events can be found on its Facebook page.