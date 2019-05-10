The Idaho Falls Department of Labor is partnering with College of Eastern Idaho and Idaho Central Credit Union to offer free computer and budgeting classes.
Classes will begin Monday and will be offered twice a week Mondays and Wednesdays. The classes will be located at the Idaho Department of Labor, 1515 East Lincoln Road, Idaho Falls. The schedule is as follows:
— Monday: 9 a.m. - Basic Computers/Internet; 1 p.m. - Email/Google
— Wednesday: 9 a.m. - Email/Google; 1 p.m. - Basic Computers/Internet
— May 13: 9 a.m. - Intro to Word; 1 p.m. - Intro to Excel
— May 15: 9 a.m. - Intro to Excel; 1 p.m. - Intro to Word
— May 20: 9 a.m. - Intro to PowerPoint; 1 p.m. - Intermediate Word/Excel
— May 22: 9 a.m. - Intermediate Word/Excel; 1 p.m. - Intro to PowerPoint
— May 27 : Memorial Day holiday
— May 29: 9 a.m. - Budget; 2 p.m. - Budget
Classes will cover topics such as the basic operational functions of a computer and the basics of registering for and using a web-based email account, among other topics.
While classes are free, attendees must register prior to attending class to reserve a seat. To reserve your seat, call 208-557-2500 ext. 2848.