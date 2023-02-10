Natalia Lauk

Natalia Lauk’s recital will feature theBrahms Sonata in F-Sharp Minor and the Lizst Sonata in B-Minor.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Kerback

Pianist Natalia Lauk seemed destined to turn playing the piano into a career. Her parents were pianists, and she has been playing piano since she was 4 years old. Now a professional pianist, Lauk is bringing her passion to a piano recital fundraiser for the First Presbyterian Church in Idaho Falls.

The free recital will be 7 p.m., with doors opening 6:30 p.m., Feb. 17 at the First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm St. in Idaho Falls. Although the recital is free, there is a suggested $20 donation.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.