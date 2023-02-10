Pianist Natalia Lauk seemed destined to turn playing the piano into a career. Her parents were pianists, and she has been playing piano since she was 4 years old. Now a professional pianist, Lauk is bringing her passion to a piano recital fundraiser for the First Presbyterian Church in Idaho Falls.
The free recital will be 7 p.m., with doors opening 6:30 p.m., Feb. 17 at the First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm St. in Idaho Falls. Although the recital is free, there is a suggested $20 donation.
Lauk is from Siberia, Russia. She received a master’s in “Piano Performance, Piano Pedagogy, and Collaborative Piano at Krasnoyarsk State Institute of Arts,” according to a release. Lauk moved to the U.S. in 2011 and eventually accepted a job with Idaho State University, she said.
Lauk’s upcoming recital is not her first experience giving a live performance in eastern Idaho. After getting a job with ISU, she started playing with the college’s “chamber choir, concert choir … and ended up playing with Idaho State Civic Symphony,” Lauk said.
During the Feb. 17 recital, Lauk will perform two pieces: the Brahms Sonata in F-Sharp Minor and the Lizst Sonata in B-Minor.
Brahms’ Sonata in F-Sharp Minor is a Hungarian-style dance, according to Lauk.
When Brahms was growing up, Russia oppressed Hungary and Poland. Although Brahms was German, he “was so compassionate and so concerned about the Hungarians and Polish people losing their homes” that he was influenced by Hungarian music, Lauk said.
The Brahms piece is “considered one of the most significant and hard to perform virtuosic works of piano,” Lauk said.
It is also an impressive piece because Brahms’ F-Sharp Minor Sonata was composed when he was 19. “Despite that, it’s an incredibly beautiful and mature work and full of passion and very theatrical, very entertaining,” Lauk said.
The influences on Liszt’s Sonata in B-Minor are less clear, as he never said what the piece is about. But “I believe people can hear everything (in the piece),” Lauk said. “They can hear the devil laughing; they can hear the human soul being tempted; they can hear the gates of heaven actually opening. So, this particular work is exploring the extremes of human life and all the temptations that the human soul can take.”
Attendees who choose to donate for the performance will help refurbish the First Presbyterian Church’s handbells.
“The bells were purchased in the ’90s and haven’t been professional(ly) maintained since,” First Presbyterian Music Director Leah Zumberge said in an email.
The bells will be shipped to Schulmerich, the manufacturer, and will be refurbished there, according to Zumberge.
Zumberge expressed excitement about the performance itself as well.
“I love Brahms and Liszt,” Zumberge said in a phone interview. “I’m excited about the goal of the concert, but I’m really excited to hear the actual pieces that Natalia performs.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.