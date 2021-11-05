A fifth internet provider joined the Idaho Falls Fiber network, giving local residents more options to choose from the city’s open access network.
Idaho Falls Fiber held a press conference Friday to announce it was offering internet services through Connect Fast for Idaho Falls residents.
“We want to enable competition and that customer choice,” said
“Connect Fast is an amazing company in the fact that this is not their first open access network they’re joining," Bear Prairie, Idaho Falls Fiber general manager, said. "They’re doing this across the country.”
An open access network allows various service providers to offer competing services on the same network infrastructure. Prairie said the network allows companies to competitively leverage their services for the benefit of customers.
Connect Fast is offering internet services with a 1 gigabit download and upload speed for $64.95 a month with free installation.
“What we’ve learned in the last couple of years is upload speed actually matters because when you're sitting on that Zoom call or the webinar and (people) are talking but their voice doesn’t match up or its pixilated — that's upload speed,” Prairie said
Gabe Gomez, Connect Fast general manager, said the company was founded to enable open access networks. He said the company became interested in growing closer to where it was founded to provide its services to the Idaho Falls residential market. Connect Fast services businesses in Idaho Falls but it hadn't expanded into residential services until Friday.
Connect Fast’s parent company is Syringa Networks, a business only service provider headquartered in Boise.
“We’re proud to bring (our) infrastructure to Idaho Falls,” Gomez said. “The network is designed to allow residents of Idaho Falls to do whatever they want across the internet, whether it's working from home, whether it's watching TV, whether it's gaming, whatever you want. This full (gigabit) we offer allows residents to take full advantage of what the internet offers.”
Gomez said the 1 gigabit download and upload speed price is disruptive compared to other providers and attractive to customers who are seeking to maintain high-speed internet while lowering their internet bill.
Prairie said Connect Fast’s decision to join its open source network validates what Idaho Falls Fiber is providing for the city’s residents because of the company’s national reputation.
“It validates that we’re on the right path and it means customers have another product choice for a one gigabit service (which) brought down the price for what you can get a gig on our network,” Prairie said. “It is that competition and choice that we wanted to bring to the community and our customers.”
The other four internet providers that provide services to Idaho Falls Fiber are DirectCom, QWK.Net, Silver Star and Sumo Fiber. Information about Idaho Falls Fiber service providers and pricing is available on the Idaho Falls Fiber website.