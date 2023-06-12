Idaho Falls Idaho Department of Labor office

The Idaho Falls Idaho Department of Labor office is sponsoring its largest hiring event yet this year on Wednesday.

 Courtesy photo Idaho Department of Labor

The Idaho Department of Labor will host a “One-Stop Partner Outdoor Hiring Event” on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1515 E. Lincoln Road.

Thirty major employers will be present at the fair — including Idaho National Laboratory, Advanced Home Services, Amazon, American Fabrication, Army National Guard, BioTouch, East Idaho Youth Homes, Express Employment, HK Contractors, Idaho Department of Transportation, Idaho Rural Water, JATC Electrical, Mentor Idaho, Melaleuca, Naval Nuclear Laboratory, Premier Technology, Inc., Sage Truck Driving, Bonneville Joint School District 93, Shoshone-Bannock Casino-Hotel, Shoshone-Bannock Corrections, Tobin Restoration, TruLeap, TSA, University of Idaho, Western Transport and Worksteer Staffing. Union representatives for carpenters, millwrights, iron workers, plumbers and pipefitters unions will also be on hand.


