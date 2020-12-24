The Teton Regional Land Trust recently announced a 21-acre conservation easement along the Teton Creek corridor to protect county-owned property from future development.
The land borders Teton Creek north of Cemetery Road and was once a proposed site for Teton County’s new road and bridge facility. More than one-half mile of Teton Creek flows through the property.
“After deciding not to build there, the county considered selling the property to help finance a new site but decided instead to work with the Teton Creek Collaborative to protect the property from future development by selling a conservation easement,” the land trust said in a news release.
The land boasts mature trees and riparian shrubs especially along the creek corridor and is frequently visited by a variety of wildlife, the land trust said.
“For a relatively small property it has quite a bit of Teton Creek frontage, which is great for both the scenery and wildlife habitat value. Conserving this property keeps it free from residential and industrial development while providing a unique opportunity for the community to recreate in a natural setting close to town while limiting winter public access to benefit wildlife,” said Renee Hiebert, of the Teton Regional Land Trust.
The new easement also preserves a segment of the Teton Creek trail system, a project begun in 2015 by the Teton Creek Collaborative and Teton Valley Trails and Pathways. The trails group has constructed 1.6 miles of trails along the creek and plans more next year.
“During the summer 2020 construction season, (Teton Valley Trails and Pathways) completed 1.6 miles of finished gravel pathway,” said organization leader Dan Verbeten. “In 2021, we will complete the final 0.4 miles of the pathway. Work also will begin on a pedestrian bridge over Teton Creek to improve pathway connectivity and safety between Ski Hill and Cemetery Roads.”
For more information, visit tetoncreekcorridor.org.