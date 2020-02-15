The Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation is taking grant applications for the coming year to help out nonprofit and government organizations with conservation and management projects.
The foundation is offering grants up to $10,000 on projects that align with the organization’s mission, according to a news release.
The foundation is especially looking for projects that address one or more of the following areas:
— Habitat conservation: Projects that aid in the protection, restoration or improvement of habitats.
— Fish and wildlife management: Projects that apply management principles to protect or enhance fish and wildlife.
— Conservation education: Projects that help educate Idahoans of all ages about the state's wildlife resources.
A recent example of a successful grant was the awarding of $5,500 to fund fish conservation and habitat restoration in honor of the Lonesome Larry Project. That project was started by an 11-year-old Boise boy who is selling socks and custom coins in remembrance of the lone sockeye salmon that returned to Idaho’s Red Fish Lake in 1992.
The deadline to apply for foundation grants is April 30. Application forms and guidelines are available on the Foundation's website, at ifwf.org.
Recipients who qualify for funding will be notified by Aug. 31 for projects to be completed by Dec. 31, 2021.
For information, call IFWF at 208-334-2648 or email ifwf@idfg.idaho.gov.