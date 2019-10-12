The Idaho Conservation League awarded two Idahoans for decades of service at its annual dinner program held in Sandpoint on Thursday evening.
The organization’s highest award, the Keith and Pat Axline Award, went to Chris Ryan for her overall work on conservation causes and wilderness protection during 35 years at the National Forest Service. Most of her time was spent on wilderness management. She also served as wilderness program manager for the Forest Service’s northern region.
Journalist Eric Barker was awarded the J. Robb Brady Award for Environmental Journalism for his body of work as outdoor editor and environmental reporter for the Lewiston Tribune for the past 20 years.
“This work includes his in-depth reports on Idaho salmon and steelhead,” the Conservation League said in a news release.
The Axline Award is named for two long-time league members dedicated to conservation causes and was established in 1995.
The Brady Award is named after the former publisher of the Idaho Falls Post Register. It was started in 1999 and recognizes excellence and integrity in press coverage of environmental issues.
The Idaho Conservation League was founded in 1973 by Scott Reed and his wife Mary Lou “to serve as a conservation voice at the Idaho Legislature,” the news release said.