The Idaho Conservation League’s final webinar program in a four-part series titled “Wild Idaho” will focus on the Snake River and clean water next week.
The Zoom webinar, set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, will look at issues facing Idaho’s Snake River “including toxic algae outbreaks, pollution issues, and groundwater quality decline in the Magic Valley region.”
The program will also feature a discussion with representatives from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes on the significance of the river to them and ongoing efforts to restore the river.
“We’ll release the results from an updated study that’s identified troubling groundwater trends in the Magic Valley,” the league said in a news release.
To learn more or to join the webinar, go to idahoconservation.org/wild-idaho.
The four-part webinar series is being held in lieu of the league’s annual conference held each May at Redfish Lake. That conference was canceled because of the recent pandemic.