This spring, Idaho Falls Power reminds customers to take underground electrical service equipment into consideration before starting planting, especially if they’re planting trees.
Take care in selecting and placing newly planted trees near power lines.
Limbs and trees blown down during storms can bring down electrical wires. Also, trees in contact with power lines can conduct electricity, creating the potential for electrocution or shock.
City ordinance prohibits the planting of trees under or within 20 lateral feet of any overhead utility wire, or over or within five lateral feet of any underground water line, sewer line, electric transmission or distribution line or other utility with the exception of certain species of trees. The list of exempt trees can be found at www.ifpower.org.
Property owners are responsible for trimming any trees contacting power lines running from the transformer to their home or building. Idaho Falls Power will disconnect and reconnect these lines at no charge while any trimming work is completed to ensure safety.
Idaho Falls Power will trim obstructions interfering with the maintenance of primary electric lines or equipment.
Electric transformers must be accessible for service at all times. Don’t plant anything in front of the transformer and select plants that are easily maintained.
Residents should also locate all underground utilities before digging. To locate underground utilities call Digline at 811 at least two working days in advance of your project.
For information, contact Idaho Falls Power at 208-612-8430.