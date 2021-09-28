U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, is co-sponsoring legislation to prohibit content warnings from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) on U.S. founding documents.
Risch announced in a Tuesday news release he was helping introduce the National Treasures Act. The release said the bill was an effort to protect the U.S. Constitution from “liberal censorship.”
“The suggestion that the United States’ founding documents contain ‘harmful content’ is ludicrous and wrong,” Risch said in the release. “Our Constitution, Bill of Rights, and Declaration of Independence are among the most magnificent documents ever written — dishonoring them with ‘trigger warnings’ to appease Democrats’ woke agenda is a serious miscalculation.”
But critics say there is no censorship effort and decry the bill as a solution in search of a problem.
NARA provides access to millions of descriptions and digital copies of U.S. federal government permanent records. The U.S. National Archives clarified in a Sept. 7 tweet that the content warning it displays is not connected to any specific records. It appears at the top of the page while individuals are using the online Catalog and accessing any document, including founding documents.
This alert is not connected to any specific records, but appears at the top of the page while you are using the online Catalog.
To learn more about why the alert about harmful language appears in our Catalog, please go to https://t.co/E3uoAKaF5J
“The Catalog and web pages contain some content that may be harmful or difficult to view. NARA’s records span the history of the United States, and it is our charge to preserve and make available these historical records,” the administration said in a statement about the content warning on its website. “As a result, some of the materials presented here may reflect outdated, biased, offensive, and possibly violent views and opinions. In addition, some of the materials may relate to violent or graphic events and are preserved for their historical significance.”
David Adler, president of the Alturas Institute, said Risch's bill is a disservice to citizens who expect facts and truthful statements from their representatives. He said the online banner informs readers that perusing documents that may be up to 250 years old may lead them to encounter content that many people find disturbing.
The Alturas Institute is an Idaho Falls-based nonprofit organization created to promote the Constitution, gender equality and civic education, according to its website. Adler is a constitutional scholar and author, whose work has been quoted by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower federal courts.
“Risch and his co-sponsors are conjuring ghosts to attack, ghosts that don’t exist. NARA, which was signed into law in 1934 by President Franklin Roosevelt, performs a historic mission to preserve and protect government documents, and certainly does not censor documents, despite Risch’s wild, irresponsible rhetoric,” Adler said in an email to the Post Register. "Censorship, as he well knows, would involve the editing or removal of records. NARA does not do that.”
The other bill sponsors are Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, and Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas.
The legislation also would prevent NARA from making any changes to the National Archives Rotunda or other spaces under its jurisdiction that display these founding documents, unless those changes are necessary for maintenance or routine operations.
“This banner is nothing more than a helpful aid to readers. Risch knows that there is no specific warning attached to any document, and certainly not one attached to the Constitution or the Declaration of Independence, as he knowingly and falsely claims,” Adler said in the email. “Let us hope that Crapo and Simpson do not travel Risch’s path of peddling reckless rhetoric.”