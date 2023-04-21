Constructing the future

High school students have the opportunity to find jobs and learn construction skills at the Construction Combine sponsored by the College of Eastern Idaho.

 courtesy photo College of Eastern Idaho

The College of Eastern Idaho is holding two Construction Combine events — one in Idaho Falls and another in Salmon — designed to help high school students learn skills, showcase their abilities and potentially secure summer jobs in the construction industry.

“We want to have an event where students have an opportunity to really get a hands-on idea of what the construction industry means (and) what a job in the construction industry would be,” said Amanda Logan, the college’s director of external affairs.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.