The College of Eastern Idaho is holding two Construction Combine events — one in Idaho Falls and another in Salmon — designed to help high school students learn skills, showcase their abilities and potentially secure summer jobs in the construction industry.
“We want to have an event where students have an opportunity to really get a hands-on idea of what the construction industry means (and) what a job in the construction industry would be,” said Amanda Logan, the college’s director of external affairs.
The events are inspired bythe structure of the NFL scouting combine, which showcases players' skills and potential.
“You get a pool of talent together for a couple of days, and they’re learning the skills,” Logan said. “Then they get the chance to show off what they have learned, and get hired right there or get the chance to apply to a job right there. So it’s sort of an immediate gratification opportunity.”
The two-day events will allow students to receive hands-on training in concrete, framing, electrical and finishing.
“The second day is the build day, so that’s when we take the materials and actually put together these little sheds that will be given to local veterans,” Logan said.
All students will be able to participate for free in the event. The materials for the Idaho Falls event were provided by Home Depot.
“Along with tremendous community partners, our goal is to deliver a hands-on experience to students and expose them to trades that can secure a family wage job,” said Angela Hays, executive director of workforce training and continuing education at the College of Eastern Idaho, in a news release. “Construction Combines are a great, immersive way to give area students an idea of what a job with one of our area construction employers would be like rather than simply telling them. The students also love the opportunity to give back to local veterans.”
The idea for Construction Combines originated at Idaho State University.
“This is just a wonderful example of how education — K-12 and higher education — and employers can work together to help our economy and citizens within our economy,” Logan said.
According to the release, the inaugural Salmon Construction Combine will be held inside from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the Lemhi County Fairgrounds in Salmon. Registration is open until Tuesday at tinyurl.com/Salmon-Construction-Combine. In addition to the college, the event is sponsored by the Idaho Army National Guard, Lemhi County Economic Development Association, QB Corporation, Ray’s Heating, Plumbing & Electric Inc., Rocky Mountain Electric, Salmon School District 291, South Lemhi School District 292 and other Salmon Valley partners.
The fifth annual Idaho Falls Construction Combine will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 3 and May 4 at Bonneville Joint SchoolDistrict 93’s Technical Careers High School, 3609 N. Ammon Road, the release said. Registration is open through May 2 at tinyurl.com/IF-Construction-Combine. The Idaho Falls event is the result of collaboration between Bonneville Joint School District 93, the College of Eastern Idaho, Curtiss-Wright, the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Leadership group, Home Depot, the Idaho Army National Guard, Idaho Falls School District 91, Idaho Steel, Kiewit, Teton Steel and other local organizations.
