The Idaho Transportation Department announced it has begun construction on the ramp connecting Interstate 15 and U.S. 20.
According to the news release, the department is adding a right turn lane to the ramp on Exit 119 of I-15 leading onto U.S. 20. The turn lane is being added to help alleviate traffic on both the interstate and the highway.
A pedestrian path will also be added under the roadway, in place of a crosswalk to provide a safer way across for bicyclists. Construction is expected to last until July.
Starting Monday, the left turn lane on Exit 119 will be closed for construction. Speeds will be reduced, and traffic will be limited to a single lane on off-ramps that will be limited to right turns only, according to the news release. The exit will also have a 12-foot width.
Traffic control personnel will assist in directing cars. Westbound traffic on U.S. 20 will need to take a detour through Exit 118, following signage.
"Drivers should expect 15 - 20 minute delays in the area and are encouraged to take a temporary alternate route in the interim," the news release said. "Motorists are encouraged to pay attention to the work zone signage, follow the appropriate detour signs and plan their commute accordingly."