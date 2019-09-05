Milling and paving operations are underway on several Idaho Falls streets over the course of the next 30 days, a city news release said.
HK Contractors, the project’s contractor, has advised motorists not to park on the streets listed below during milling and paving because vehicles parked in the way of equipment could be towed, the release said.
The project start dates and locations are:
Thursday, Sept. 5:
I Street, Canal Avenue to Centre Avenue
J Street, Canal Avenue to Centre Avenue
L Street, Idaho to North Boulevard
Memorial Drive, F Street to I Street
Monday, Sept. 9:
Science Center Drive, Jefferson Avenue to North Boulevard
Tuesday, Sept. 10:
Elmore Avenue, U.S. Highway 20 to Micro Street
Micro Street, Elmore Avenue to Jefferson Avenue
Presto Street, Fremont Avenue to Canyon Avenue
Canyon Avenue, Presto Street to Micro Street
Thursday, Sept. 19:
Bingham, West Anderson to West Shelley Street
Presto Street, Fremont Street to Park Property
DOE Place, Energy Place to Allied Avenue
Energy Drive, Fremont to west of 418 Energy Drive
Additional information can be found on the city’s website at idahofallsidaho.gov/353/Construction-Projects.