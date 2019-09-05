159063564
Milling and paving operations are underway on several Idaho Falls streets over the course of the next 30 days, a city news release said.

HK Contractors, the project’s contractor, has advised motorists not to park on the streets listed below during milling and paving because vehicles parked in the way of equipment could be towed, the release said.

The project start dates and locations are:

Thursday, Sept. 5:

I Street, Canal Avenue to Centre Avenue

J Street, Canal Avenue to Centre Avenue

L Street, Idaho to North Boulevard

Memorial Drive, F Street to I Street

Monday, Sept. 9:

Science Center Drive, Jefferson Avenue to North Boulevard

Tuesday, Sept. 10:

Elmore Avenue, U.S. Highway 20 to Micro Street

Micro Street, Elmore Avenue to Jefferson Avenue

Presto Street, Fremont Avenue to Canyon Avenue

Canyon Avenue, Presto Street to Micro Street

Thursday, Sept. 19:

Bingham, West Anderson to West Shelley Street

Presto Street, Fremont Street to Park Property

DOE Place, Energy Place to Allied Avenue

Energy Drive, Fremont to west of 418 Energy Drive

Additional information can be found on the city’s website at idahofallsidaho.gov/353/Construction-Projects.