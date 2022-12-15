The construction of a new police building for the Idaho Falls Police Department is proceeding on schedule and on budget. 

The frames of buildings have begun taking shape as about 25 Ormond Builders employees and contractors labored in the cold on the Idaho Falls Police Complex project Wednesday. Arden Smith, project manager for Ormond Builders, said construction was proceeding well even through winter conditions.


