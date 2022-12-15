The construction of a new police building for the Idaho Falls Police Department is proceeding on schedule and on budget.
The frames of buildings have begun taking shape as about 25 Ormond Builders employees and contractors labored in the cold on the Idaho Falls Police Complex project Wednesday. Arden Smith, project manager for Ormond Builders, said construction was proceeding well even through winter conditions.
In a guided media tour, Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson explained the layout of the main and auxiliary buildings under construction.
Walls for the main building's first floor have been set up, and workers were moving materials for construction of the second floor. The difference in elevation between the former stockyards and the Northgate Mile roadway means the building'smain entrance will actually be on the second floor.
Most police activity will be in the main building, including detective offices, patrol officers, administration, interrogation rooms, evidence storage and laboratory for evidence testing.
An entrance on the first floor on the south side of the building will allow easy access to evidence storage, which Johnson said will be important for those recollecting any belongings that police had collected as evidence.
Expanding evidence storage has been one of many logistical needs that drove construction of the new building. IFPD's current evidence office is full, so any new items coming in means older items need to be removed.
An auxiliary building on the north side of the property also is under construction. It will include a training facility for officers to practice hand-to-hand techniques. The building also will include a garage for specialty vehicles, such as those used by the department's explosives unit.
The auxiliary building is being constructed separately to reduce costs. If it were attached to the main building, Johnson explained, it would have to be constructed under higher standards to withstand an earthquake, which would increase the cost significantly.
Johnson said he's most excited to see the majority of the department under one roof. The department is scattered across eight buildings, and having them under one roof will allow for better communication, Johnson said.
The only department employees who will not be at the new building will be those at the Idaho Falls Animal Center and dispatchers. The department concluded the animal shelter's current facilities would better serve its needs.
The buildings were designed with expansion in mind, in case the department decides to move dispatchers into the building. Other expansions being considered include a shooting range.
Construction is scheduled to last until November. The project is expected to cost just under $24 million. The building was designed by Architects Design Group based in Florida and NBW Architects based in Idaho Falls.
"It's so cool to come here and see them building things," Johnson said.
