The city of Idaho Falls has announced the start of a pair of construction projects, both of which began Monday.
Improvements are being made to storm drains and water lines along Westhill Avenue and construction will extend north to Brenthaven Drive, a city news release said.
Barring unforeseen circumstances,construction work should continue through the end of September. Access will remain open to all residences and businesses in the area, the release said.
Additionally, Idaho Falls Power contracted BlueLake Utility Services to install underground power lines at Woodruff Avenue and 17th Street. Crews will dig trenches along the sidewalks of 17th Street as well as use directional boring to install underground conduit, the release said. Intermittent lane closures may be needed. Once the underground lines are in place, overhead powerlines in the area will be removed.
The power project is expected to continue through September.
The project is in advance of improvements to the intersection of South Woodruff Avenue and East 17th Street. The separate road project was slated to begin in the spring, but a lack of available contractors postponed the intersection improvements. Because the project needs to widen the road, power lines in the area must be placed underground, the release said.
Businesses in the area will be notified of any impacts to their driveways during construction.
In both zones, drivers are urged to follow posted speed limits, obey signage, and drive cautiously through work areas.