Several road construction projects are underway in eastern Idaho.
I-15 resurfacing work to begin Monday north of Rose
Starting Monday, the Idaho Transportation Department will be resurfacing Interstate 15 from the Rose Interchange seven miles north to North Lava Rocks. Crossovers will be used to move traffic to the other side of the interstate while work is being done, a transportation department news release said.
Motorists should expect reduced speeds during construction. Construction will pause each Friday morning to accommodate weekend traffic, the release said.
Work will continue until Sept. 1 when it will be paused for a week to accommodate increased traffic during the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Afterward the project will resume for four additional weeks.
John Adams Parkway closure
JM Concrete will temporarily close John Adams Parkway from Linden Drive east to Lincoln Drive, beginning Monday.
If there are no issues, the road will be paved and reopen on Friday, a city of Idaho Falls news release said.
The work is an extension of the water main improvements that began in July. During the road closure, traffic will be detoured to 1st Street and 9th Street.
South Boulevard improvements
The Idaho Falls Street Division will prepare South Boulevard and begin paving the road on Monday. One lane of travel in each direction will remain open Monday.
To accommodate paving on Tuesday morning, southbound traffic will be detoured west on W 21st to Rollandet Avenue, Rollandet Avenue to Sunnyside Road, and then Sunnyside Road to S Boulevard. One lane will remain open for northbound traffic, a city news release said.
Barring unforeseen conditions, the road will reopen Tuesday evening.
