Construction will begin Monday on the Lorenzo Bridge on U.S. Highway 20 in Madison County.
The bridge rehabilitation is expected to be completed this fall, an Idaho Transportation Department news release said.
“This rehabilitation will entail re-surfacing of the bridge deck, replacing the guardrail, improving the bridge approaches and finishing with new pavement,” ITD Project Manager Alecia Johnson said in the release. “This project will greatly improve and extend the lifespan of the bridge.”
Drivers can expect traffic delays for the duration of the project. Reduced speed limits will be effect and traffic will be shifted over periodically to single lane two-way traffic.