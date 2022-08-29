A section of S. Utah Ave. closed Tuesday for the Idaho Falls Street Division to remove an unused railroad crossing.
Work began Tuesday at 8 a.m. and the portion of the street is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, according to a city of Idaho Falls news release. The railroad crossing is located just south of the intersection of S. Utah Avenue and W. Broadway near the Idaho Falls Walmart.
The project is being done in coordination with Eastern Idaho Railroad. A detour to Capital Avenue for traffic is available and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.
The release said motorists should reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.
This project is part of a larger agreement the city of Idaho Falls made with the Idaho Transportation Department which provides funding for acquisition of Eastern Idaho Railroad right-of-way, said city Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon.
The City Council voted for the agreement during its June 30 meeting. The agreement allows the city to remove and replace various railroad crossing roadways in the city with no more than $465,000 of federal railroad and highway crossing project funds, which covers all projects.
“This has been in the works for a long time but I’m glad to see it move forward finally,” Councilman Jim Freeman said during the June 30 meeting.
Hammon said the city didn’t have a schedule or a list of specific railroad crossings at this time and construction dates are dependent on Eastern Idaho Railroad’s schedule. The projects will be located from S. Yellowstone Highway to S. Utah Ave., she said.
Questions or concerns about the project can be directed to the Street Division at 208-612-8490.