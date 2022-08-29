Railroad crossing

The railroad crossing on S. Utah Ave. is pictured in a Google Maps screenshot. The city of Idaho Falls is removing the crossing on Tuesday, along with other railroad crossings in the future.

 Google Maps Street View screenshot

A section of S. Utah Ave. closed Tuesday for the Idaho Falls Street Division to remove an unused railroad crossing.

Work began Tuesday at 8 a.m. and the portion of the street is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, according to a city of Idaho Falls news release. The railroad crossing is located just south of the intersection of S. Utah Avenue and W. Broadway near the Idaho Falls Walmart.

