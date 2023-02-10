'Cooler heads need to prevail': Experts, lawmakers believe water users will reach an agreement

Editor's note: This is the final installment in a two-part series looking at efforts to fix the 2015 agreement between the Surface Water Coalition and the Idaho Ground Water Appropriators.
———
Water law is like a Rubik’s Cube designed by Mother Nature. It’s a complicated puzzle and it may take time to solve, but there is a solution.
So it is with the current state of water adjudication in Idaho. An ongoing drought, two years old and counting, has complicated a 2015 agreement between surface water users and groundwater users to recharge the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer.
Eastern Idaho legislators Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen, Rep. Rod Furniss, Rep. Jerald Raymond and Sen. Van Burtenshaw are working with Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke and Gary Spackman, director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources, to find an equitable solution to protect holders of junior groundwater rights from a potential water curtailment order from Spackman to protect the senior surface water rights holders.
State Rep. Jerald Raymond, District 31, Seat A, sits on the Resources and Conservation committee and is the vice chairman on Agricultural Affairs committee.
Raymond, of Menan, cited the impact that the dairy and cattle industry have had on water demands in the ag sector.
“The dairy industry, the cow-calf industry, the feedlot industry, you couple those three together, that’s the largest ag sector in the state, without a doubt,” he said. “We know that the senior water right holders are in the Magic Valley or at least the lower Snake Valley. Those folks down there rely on the alfalfa and the other forage crops we produce in the Upper Valley and so we’re going to come to the table and we’re going to have an agreement because we all need each other, there’s no question about it.”
Rep. Jerald Raymond, District 35A, of Menan speaks during a September 2019 Republican leadership town hall in Rexburg in this file photo. Raym…
Raymond would like to see the Surface Water Coalition and the Ground Water Appropriators work out their differences without it ending up in the courts.
“I think that we are working together and working together well at this point,” he said. "I honestly hope that this does not end up in the courtroom. Cooler heads need to prevail and I think we can find an agreement without having to do that route.”
Along with enforcement of the 2015 agreement, Spackman also is seeking to reform the 2015 agreement to take into account past drought conditions’ impact on meeting the Ground Water Appropriators’ aquifer recharge commitments.
At a December forum sponsored by the Eastern Idaho Water Right Coalition, Spackman told attendees that the past two years of drought had resulted in a reassessment of both the 2015 agreement and the methodology employed by the Department of Water Resources in calculating the water supply and potential shortfall for senior surface water rights holders and resulting obligation for mitigation by junior priority groundwater right holders.
Spackman has been preaching a message of comity, harmony and patience in presentations across the state during the past two months.
“I believe the holders of senior water rights don’t want to shut off junior groundwater users and I honestly believe that the holders of junior groundwater rights want to solve the problem,” Spackman told the audience during his presentation at the annual meeting of the Idaho Water Users Association in Boise on Jan. 18.
Spackman expressed a level of optimism that a settlement would be reached, but he urged everyone to assist in helping bring resolution to this dispute.
“Participate in those discussions and to try to find a solution that will move us forward so that our water resource, both groundwater and surface water, is sustainable for all," he said. “I’m a believer that we have the resource available to us and we just need to manage that resource.”
Spring planting is four months out at a minimum in eastern Idaho but planning for spring planting is a constant at this time of year. And part of that planning involves making crop plans based on water predictions in 2023.
David Hoekema is a hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources. Hoekema monitors water distribution and projects through modeling methodology the potential amount of water available for storage, recharge and natural flow in the Snake River Plain for the coming year.
Hoekema said that we remain in drought conditions and estimated that snowpack would need to reach 120% in the Upper Snake River Basin this winter to warrant the removal of the drought designation.
“In all likelihood we won’t be considering pulling drought back until we’re close to March 1 and that’s just because the Upper Snake River system is missing a million acre feet and last year we were slightly better than this year,” Hoekema said during a December interview.
Even with 120% snowpack, Hoekema said that the department may not fill the storage reservoirs “but it would probably get us through the next year (2023) with plenty of water and begin that storage recovery process.”
He said that a warm March last year resulted in an early runoff which would have been a disaster for the 2022 water year.
“We were looking at potentially having one of the worst years on record as far as drought went and then we didn’t get the precipitation in the Snake River system,” he said, “but we did get the really cool weather in April. It was generally cooler than March and it delayed the irrigation season and allowed that runoff to be captured by the reservoirs.”
Reviewing the 2023 forecast on the last day of January, Hoekema said that the Payette and Boise basins have pulled out of the drought conditions last year, but the Snake River Plain may struggle with water shortages this year unless some significant storms dropped lots of moisture-laden snow on the eastern side of the state.
“There’s a lot of time for storms to come in and seal the deal,” he said, “which is possible but if we face a dry spell, which we’ve kind of been in, if that continues too long we’re going to start getting really worried.”
He described the current situation as “an interesting year. We might have flood control operations across a lot of the state and still be water short unless the Snake catches up with the rest of the basins. If you just look at the basins as a whole most of them are above 120% of normal but the Snake is lagging.”
Short water years are nothing new to Idaho farmers, experience has taught them to plant according to the water outlook.
Mike Telford and his sons are partners in two seed potato operations. Sun Valley Seed operates near Richfield and Telford’s Lost River Seed is located west of Arco in the high desert.
Telford said that both farms rely primarily on groundwater pumping and he is extremely concerned about the upcoming water year.
“The recharge is really critical to us,” Telford said. “We made progress for two or three years with what we cut back on. We actually made some real progress but we went backwards in ’21 and probably a little bit in ’22.”
Telford said it’s too early to predict if there will be enough snowpack to fill the storage reservoirs and he doesn’t expect to get a good sense of how much water to expect for 2023 until the middle of March.
Right now his biggest concern is negotiations over the 2015 agreement.
“This settlement agreement, that needs to be reworked as we speak,” Telford said. “That’s my biggest concern is getting a good agreement re-written or re-negotiated.”
Due to the uncertainty of how much water will be available in any given year, Kam Koompin and his father, Klaren Koompin, said that they’ve changed cropping choices, rotation practices and moved some acres into the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program.
Based in American Falls, Koompin Farms grows malt barley, spring and winter wheat, corn and lots of potatoes.
“Long term we should be fine,” Kam said, “but for this next year there’s a lot of question marks. We won’t know until March whether they say, ‘OK, we’ve got enough water.’”
Kam said that all potato varieties require sufficient water to produce a good set of tubers but that the newer varieties handle late summer heat spikes better.
“Winter wheat is usually a good bet if you have the water in the fall to get it up,” Kam said. “It definitely uses way less water in the spring and that water's off by the Fourth of July.”
This isn’t the first time Idaho has experienced a drought and it won’t be the last, Klaren Koompin said.
“Two out of seven years we’re going to have more water than we can use and that’s when we recharge,” he said, “two out of seven is going to be even-steven and three out of seven years we’re going to be sucking more than what Mother Nature gives us. I’ve been farming here for 40 years, and it’s never changed. We’re either going in to or coming out of a drought.”
Paul Arrington walks a fine line representing all water users as the executive director of the Idaho Water Users Association. There are senior water rights holders, junior water rights holders, surface water users, groundwater users, municipal and agricultural water users. It’s a high-wire balancing act without a net.
He’s optimistic about the coming year, but not overly so.
“Right now in several areas of the state we still need above average moisture from here on out to feel comfortable about, you know, get out of the drought situation, but things are looking OK right now,” he said.
Arrington said that the past two years of drought have shown that the 2015 agreement is not working.
“The agreement as it’s written right now has to be tweaked to achieve the ultimate end goal. Which is recovering and sustaining this aquifer so it can provide the water needed for future generations of Idahoans,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.