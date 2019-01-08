MERIDIAN — The Ada County Coroner's Office released Monday the names of three people who died in a murder-suicide Sunday afternoon.
The shooter was a Meridian man who shot his ex-wife and her current husband at their Meridian home, and then turned the gun on himself.
The Ada County Coroner's Office said Edward Lynn Epps Jr., 39 of Meridian, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The victims, Heidi Deleon, 40, and Jose Pablo Diaz Deleon, 47, were shot multiple times, according to the coroner's office.
Epps and Heidi Deleon filed for divorce in 2011, according to Idaho court records. They had an upcoming court date this month regarding child support.
Meridian Police responded to the shooting, in the 4900 block of West Charles Street, after a caller reported hearing gunshots at about 3 p.m. Sunday, according to police.
Upon arrival, Epps was inside the house holding hostage an 11-year-old and 10-year-old girl after killing Heidi and Jose Deleon, according to police. A 13-year-old girl escaped the residence and ran to a neighbor’s house to call for help.
During the roughly three-hour standoff, police were able to negotiate the release of the two children. After releasing the hostages, Epps shot himself, according to police.
The shooting was the third murder-suicide in Meridian since July.