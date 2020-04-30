The article "Patient numbers drop drastically, revenue follow" on page A1 of Wednesday's paper stated the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in eastern Idaho was five. However, that total only reflects the number of eastern Idaho resident hospitalizations. Several more non-residents have been hospitalized in local hospitals. Additionally, the article stated "elective" surgeries had been canceled, but "surgeries not deemed time-sensitive" would be more accurate.
