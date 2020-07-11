At long last, Costco has an opening date for its Idaho Falls store. The store will open for the first time at 8 a.m. Aug. 14 with a celebration and Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m.
“My staff has been working diligently getting the warehouse ready, from hiring, facility infrastructure and working with our corporate buyers to bring in the best selection of products Costco has to offer,” said Greg Gillingham, who will manage the Idaho Falls location.
A temporary office has been set up at 1750 E. Precision Drive and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday where people can sign up for memberships early.
Gillingham has seen a “great response” from the community and gotten “very positive comments from community members stopping by our temporary office to sign-up or reaching out to us while we are doing membership events in the field.”
The new location is on track to have more than 25,000 members by opening day, according to Gillingham. Many people signed up early to capitalize on the gift card that comes with it. New sign-ups will receive a $10 Shop Card or $20 Shop Card, depending on which membership they purchase.
The 150,000-square-foot store will be a full-service Costco which includes a retail warehouse, a 15- to 30-pump fueling station, a food court, optical department and hearing aid center. It will sit on approximately 18 acres of land at the northwest corner of East Lincoln Road and Hitt Road on a piece of land annexed by the city in 2018.
The store's 2020 opening will be the result of years of effort by the city to encourage the company to build here. In 2012, City Council passed the “Costco ordinance” which was an economic development incentive program aimed at bringing in larger businesses that had the potential to aid the local economy. Those incentives include waived fees and near-site improvements to streets and other infrastructure for businesses that will create 100 jobs at $15 per hour. Incentive waivers for Costco totaled about $131,000 after representatives agreed to $21 million in capital improvements, which will include sewer and sidewalk improvements.
Gillingham said they intend to fulfill the promised amount of jobs. He is currently in the process of hiring people for 205 positions, with more than half of them being full time. More than 4,000 locals have applied so far.
“It's a beautiful facility, Costco has had great success in our other Idaho locations bringing quality goods and services at the lowest possible prices. We plan on continuing that tradition in Idaho Falls,” Gillingham said.
Idaho Falls city officials said traffic will be detoured between Sunday and Wednesday on the west side of the intersection of E Lincoln Road and 25th East. The detour will allow construction crews to install the sewer line needed for Costco’s opening.
“Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes as construction crews work on improvements needed for the opening of Costco in August,” a city press release said.
After opening, Costco's hours of operations will be 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.