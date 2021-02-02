At least twice a month this past summer, Sue Braastad of Idaho Falls would drive up to a certain patch of flowers off of Lincoln Road east of town and hunt bumblebees.
She would net them, transfer them to a small tube and chill them in an ice cooler for several minutes, roll them gently onto a small tray and take their photo. After they warmed back up, they would fly away (probably wondering what that was all about).
Her efforts, along with 39 other Idaho bumblebee trackers are recorded as part of the Pacific Northwest Bumble Bee Atlas on bumblebeewatch.org coordinated by the Xerces Society, Idaho Fish and Game, and others. The program has been going on for the past three years and recently received grant funding to extend the effort another three years.
“We just found out about his (federal) funding in the last month, so we’re gearing up for it in our project planning,” said Joel Sauder, regional diversity biologist for Idaho Fish and Game. “Winter is the off-season for bumblebees. Everything is kind of hibernating right now.”
Sauder said the program recruits “citizen scientists” and trains them to do bumblebee surveys with an established protocol. Recruits adopt a specific cell across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. In Idaho, many of the bumblebee trackers, such as Braastad, come from the master naturalist program, though that’s not a requirement.
Master naturalist Donna Whitham, of Idaho Falls, tracked bumblebees for the program while walking around her neighborhood in 2020.
“We found five different kinds, but I couldn’t identify them,” Whitham said. “When they’ve got pollen on them they’re hard to tell what variety they are. I was surprised at how many varieties there are in Idaho Falls.”
Sauder said the multi-state survey hopes to give researchers information on how pollinators are doing across North America. It is estimated that there are about 250 different bumblebee species. Some bumblebees have already gone extinct or are endangered.
“Pollinators are at risk,” Sauder said. “Habitat loss, disease, and pesticides are all potential threats to our pollinator population … Somebody's estimated that one out of every three bites of food humans eat, you can thank a pollinator for. Having healthy pollinator populations is just good business.”
As citizen scientists photograph their local bumblebees, they post their photos to the Bumble Bee Watch website with their best guess as to what species it might be. Experts review the photos and give it a definitive ID.
Braastad said after a while she gave up on the method of chilling her bumblebees and just relied on snapping photos with a zoom lens.
“I just get as close as I can to them and snap as many pictures as I can,” she said. “Out of 25 pictures, usually there’s several good ones that are good for identification.”
One of her photos of an American bumblebee was featured by the Xerces Society in its discussion of the Bumble Bee Watch program. Apparently, the bee was 400 miles north of its usual haunts in Utah.
Sauder said the Bumblebee Atlas survey is growing in popularity and he hopes to recruit more people this spring in Idaho. Fish and Game offers training and people can also join the survey at pnwbumblebeeatlas.org.
"First of all, people love bumblebees,” he said. “It continues to blow me away about how many people we’ve recruited to participate in this. In Idaho last summer alone volunteers contributed over 700 hours of service conducting these surveys and drove more than 10,000 miles on their own time and their own dollar to do these.”
Sauder said the data offers an "understanding of their distribution. We’re just getting into the data analysis at this point. Over the three years of the project, there has been over 21,000 observations of bumblebees submitted. That's pretty amazing. We've gotten good observations on a number of our species of greatest conservation needs."
One main driver behind the project has been the Xerces Society (xerces.org). Sauder recommends people tapping into the group’s regional information on planting a flower garden that offers blooms across the entire spring, summer and fall seasons to help bumblebees thrive. He also advises gardeners to be careful not to use plants treated with systemic pesticides meant to repel insects during the entire life of the plant.
"That’s applied at a greenhouse or nursery long before you purchase it,” he said. “It can still be on that plant and have impacts to pollinators that you don’t even know about.”
The Xerces Society also encourages landowners to leave a few piles of leaves, trimmings or logs for insects to hibernate in.
“In my mind, it gives me an excuse to be a sloppy landscaper and not have everything be perfectly manicured,” Sauder said. “It gives them someplace where they can burrow down into. That is an excuse to not rake the leaves in your yard or portions of your yard. Leave some places thatchy and wild.”
Braastad said the program has made her more aware of the native pollinators outside.
“As I plant more flowers, I see what I'm missing in different seasons and try to get those plants in there,” she said.
Will she join the Bumble Bee Watch again?
“It was great fun and I plan on doing it again this year too, every year that they want help,” she said.