The Bonneville County Library District has finalized leases for two upcoming library branches in Ammon and west Idaho Falls.
The library district announced the branch locations on its Facebook page on Thursday. The Ammon branch will be in a 7,000-square-foot space in the Teton Spectrum building on 3015 South 25th East. The space was formerly occupied by Lane Bryant and is adjacent to Bed Bath and Beyond and Deseret Book.
“We believe this will be an excellent location in the prime retail area of Ammon. We’re pleased about the large, open floor plan, excellent parking, and convenient location for residents shopping in Ammon,” the district wrote on its Facebook page.
The district is remodeling the building to create a conference room, electrical work and cosmetic changes to the floor and paint. Once the remodel project is done, an open house will be scheduled so residents can tour the space, talk to the library director and district trustees, and see visualized plans of the library.
According to the library district, opening a branch in west Idaho Falls has always been a priority because Ammon is too inconvenient of a distance for many residents living on the west side of Idaho Falls.
The Westside branch will be located in a 1,300-square-foot space in an office building located on 250 South Skyline Drive STE 6. The library district will take occupancy on July 1 and the next board of trustee meeting will be scheduled at 10 a.m. July 12 in the building.
“I am so excited to see this moving forward,” said library district board trustee Rebecca Blackson. “It’s so great to have (the leases) finalized and to have that important piece there so that we can start renovating.”
Both locations are expected to open by Oct. 1. All of the district’s library branches will have a connected collection so books may be requested for transfer or picked up at any of the library district’s four branches. The other two branches are in Swan Valley and Iona.
The library district is seeking volunteer help to open the library branches. Interested individuals can join the Friends of the Bonneville County Libraries Facebook group or visit the library district’s website to learn about volunteer meetings.
“We want input. We’re trying to run the best library system that we can and we’re positive that we’re going to be ready for opening day,” Blackson said.